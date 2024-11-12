Dolphins end 3-game skid with hard-fought win over Rams

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 207 yards with a touchdown as the visiting Miami Dolphins ended a three-game losing streak with a 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Inglewood, Calif.

Tyreek Hill had a second-half touchdown reception for the Dolphins (3-6) after he was questionable to play due to a wrist injury. Jason Sanders made three field goals, including a 50-yarder with 2:38 remaining to seal the victory. Miami’s defense recorded four sacks.

Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 passes with an interception while improving to 1-2 since returning from concussion protocol in Week 8. De’Von Achane ran for a team-best 37 yards and had five receptions for 15 yards.

Matthew Stafford connected on 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards but did not throw for a touchdown. He was intercepted once, the sixth consecutive game in which he threw a pick.

Puka Nacua had nine receptions for 98 yards and Cooper Kupp had seven catches for 80 yards as the Rams (4-5) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Rookie Joshua Karty went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts for Los Angeles, including booting a career-best 55-yarder.

After Karty missed a 57-yard field-goal attempt on the opening drive of the second half, the Dolphins responded with a six-play, 53-yard drive that ended with Hill’s 1-yard TD reception from Tagovailoa for a 17-6 lead.

The Rams had 133 yards of offense in the fourth quarter but were only able to come away with three Karty field goals.

Sanders made a 37-yard field goal with 9:07 remaining before his boot from 50 yards gave Miami a 23-12 lead with less than three minutes on the clock.

The Dolphins took the opening drive of the game 70 yards in five plays with Malik Washington scoring on a 19-yard end around for a 7-0 lead. A defensive tussle immediately ensued.

After Sanders’ 50-yard field goal in the second quarter gave Miami a 10-0 lead, the Rams finally scored on a 34-yard field goal from Karty with 5:46 remaining in the second quarter. His make from 55 yards got Los Angeles within 10-6 on the final play of the first half.