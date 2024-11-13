Pearl City man, 26, charged with attempted murder of father

A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in the second degree Tuesday after he allegedly attacked his 61-year-old father with a knife in Pearl City Sunday night.

Valentin John Rudy Bigornia was arrested by officers with the Honolulu Police Department at 1060 Kamehameha Highway at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bigornia allegedly assaulted his father with a knife, according to police, and made his initial court appearance this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and treated Bigornia’s father, Valentin Quario Bigornia, who suffered “multiple serious injuries from an apparent assault and multiple lacerations” and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

The Elder Abuse Branch of the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney is handling the case. Because the victim is older than 60, the 26-year-old Bigornia may receive a longer prison sentence if convicted.