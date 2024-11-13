Tesla recalls 2,400 Cybertrucks, marking 6th time this year

WASHINGTON >> Tesla said today it was recalling 2,400 Cybertruck pickups in the U.S. because a faulty part could lead to a loss of power and increase the risk of a crash, in its sixth callback of Cybertrucks this year.

A fault in the driver inverter in Cybertrucks manufactured through July 30 could cause the vehicle to stop producing torque when the driver uses the accelerator pedal, resulting in a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a crash, Tesla said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla will replace the recalled drive inverter with one equipped with a functioning component. The automaker said it was aware of five warranty claims tied to the issue but knew of no crashes or injuries.

Beginning around Dec. 9, Tesla will replace the recalled drive inverter with a new component. Tesla said it has been using the updated component in production since July 30.

Last month, the EV maker said it was recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

Tesla issued a recall in April to fix a loose accelerator pedal pad and another in June over issues with windshield wipers and exterior trim.

After a two-year delay due to production and battery supply challenges, Tesla began delivering its futuristic Cybertruck in 2023. The company has not disclosed specific production or delivery numbers for the model.

The Blade Runner-inspired truck, launched to revitalize the company’s aging lineup amid slowing growth in EV demand, is under close investor scrutiny due to its significant development costs.