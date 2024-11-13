Letter: GOP must chart return to conservative roots

The election is over and peaceful transfer of power is in sight. Now is the time to reclaim normalcy and sanity in American politics.

It is no secret that the GOP has plummeted to a cult of deception and conspiracy, thanks to its narcissistic leader and his adulating minions.

From a nonpartisan standpoint, what the GOP needs is some soul-searching and reckoning, regardless of election results. Fortunately, the GOP still has a few good men and women of integrity and decency who, in place of those depraved sycophants, can transform a cult-like organization into the legitimate conservative political party it once was.

I implore the president-elect and his allies: Abandon the evil idea of retribution against political opponents and concentrate on rebuilding. After all, the American people deserve the benefits of the healthy two-party system they used to espouse before the emergence of today’s extreme political polarization.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

