Letter: Hanabusa’s grasp on power like ‘Squid Games’

Besides myself, does anyone else think columnist David Shapiro is a spot-on guy? On Nov. 3, Shapiro commented on Colleen Hanabusa (“Instead of losing a job, Hanabusa gains another,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash).

This is almost like that show “Squid Games” on Netflix, where people are selected to compete against one another in deadly games for the winning prize. In this case, Gov. Josh Green is the mysterious leader and Hanabusa is the masked guard, but not so hidden. She pretends to not care, but she does.

It’s kind of fishy that Green and others are letting Hanabusa do her thing, and the excuse that is given is that she knows her business, like when she championed 36% pay raises for legislators during a recession as Senate president.

To quote Shapiro, “The powerful keep appointing each other to new positions of power in an endless dance of privilege intended to assure that insiders who play the game are always served first.”

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

