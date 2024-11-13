Off the news: Veterans urged to give back to community

Give back. That’s a welcome message for veterans and all members of our communities.

In a Veterans Day address at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Pacific Air Forces Commander Kevin Schneider called upon those with military experience to draw upon their strengths to serve as active community members and leaders.

Noting that the percentage of the U.S. population who are military veterans is smaller today than in previous generations, Schneider said, “Your influence, the message that you carry, carries even greater importance now than at any other time.”