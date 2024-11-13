On the Move: Tracy Hart and Mary Lester

Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care has promoted Tracy Hart to vice president of client navigation and Mary Lester to vice president of operations. Hart has 16 years’ experience in home health care operations and management. She joined the care home in 2010 and held previous positions including human resources manager and director of operations. Lester has served at the care home for nearly 10 years and will also act as clinical leader.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.