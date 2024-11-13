Hawaii Grown notebook: Hawaii players making plays on the gridiron, courts and pitch

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani handed the ball to his center, Iapani Laloulu, of Farrington during warmups against Maryland last week.

Defensive back Kapena Gushiken of Washington State and Kamehameha had an interception, two tackles and two pass breakups last week vs. Utah State.

Rice running back Dean Connors of Hawaii Prep caught six passes last week and passed Earl Cooper for most receptions by a running back in school history.

DIVISION I FOOTBALL

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Caught six passes for 22 yards in a 27-20 loss to Memphis, passing Earl Cooper for most receptions by a running back in school history. Matt Sykes (Saint Louis) caught six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Tim Horn (Punahou) hit two field goals, becoming the first Owl to have at least one in four straight games since 2020.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-18 win over Maryland, breaking Case Keenum’s NCAA career touchdown record with his 179th. Iapani Laloulu (Farrington) started at center and close friend sophomore Kawika Rogers (Kapaa) was slated to start alongside him at right guard for Marcus Harper but coaches went with junior Dave Iuli.

>> Alaka’i Gilman (Punahou), Utah: Compiled five tackles, four of them solo, and broke up a pass for the first time this season in a 22-21 loss to Brigham Young.

>> Kapena Gushiken (Kamehameha), Washington State: Had his second interception of the season to go with two tackles and two passes broken up in a 49-28 win over Utah State. His pick inside the two-minute warning before halftime ended a nine-play drive and kept the Cougars up by two touchdowns. Tanner Moku (Kamehameha) had a season-high seven tackles but was called for pass interference twice.

>> Blaine Hipa (Campbell), Princeton: Threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-17 loss to Dartmouth. He had four touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first five contests but five scores and no picks since. He was tasked with taking the Tigers 88 yards in 2 minutes, 42 seconds at the end of the game but was called for intentional grounding for a safety.

>> Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Campbell), UCLA: Caught his first touchdown pass of the season in a 20-17 win over Iowa, one of two catches for 11 yards. His scoring pass came with a defender on his back and his other catch was a clutch first down to help seal the game. He has had multiple catches in every game this season.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: Caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 38-13 loss to Texas Christian, his fifth score and the third time this season with more than 100 yards in a game but his first since September.

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Malcolm Liufau (Punahou), Western Oregon: Had seven tackles and forced a fumble for the third time this season in a 38-16 loss to Angelo State. His 60 tackles and nine for losses lead the team. LJ Imo (Waipahu) contributed five stops and hit the quarterback once.

>> Jordan Polo-Soloman (Kaimuki), Mary (North Dakota): Threw for career highs of 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-21 loss to Minnesota State, completing 24 of his 34 passes but throwing two interceptions.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: Ran for 191 yards to raise his season total to 1,400 and his career mark to 2,784 to take both school records from Joshua Harris in a 24-10 win over Willamette. Tatum Tausaga (Saint Louis) led the defense with seven tackles and T’nias Tavale (Campbell) added two sacks. Josiah Chaffin (Farrington) started the scoring with a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the first of his career in 12 attempts.

>> Kalen Davis-White (Hilo), Pacific Lutheran: Led the way with 10 tackles in a 38-10 loss to Linfield, the Lutes’ first loss in over a month. Davis-White entered the season as the school’s career leader with 253 tackles and has grown that number to 321, more than 100 more than the No. 2 player. Darius Chaffin (Farrington) threw for 281 yards and rushed for 63 and a touchdown but threw four interceptions and Jase Ellamar (Mililani) had eight receptions for 125 yards.

>> Colby Kalaukoa (Kamehameha), Linfield: Had eight tackles and a pass deflection in a 38-10 win over Pacific Lutheran on senior day, setting up next week’s showdown with fellow unbeaten Whitworth for the Northwest Conference title.

>> Oa Kamakawiwoole (Saint Louis), Lewis & Clark: Threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Pioneers on seven straight scoring drives in a 55-28 win over Puget Sound before sitting down for the fourth quarter. Alex Litaea-Sniffen (Saint Louis) started on the offensive line and Josh Arcayena (Maryknoll) had five tackles for the defense.

>> Makena Ramos-Kamaka (Saint Louis), La Verne: Caught seven passes for 98 yards with a long of 44 in a 42-21 loss to Chapman. It was his second straight game with seven catches, he has 34 so far this season for the winless Leopards after grabbing 38 all of last season.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Lauren Albrecht (King Kekaulike), Louisiana Tech: Had her third double-double of the season with 15 assists and 13 digs in a 3-2 win over Florida International, helping the Bulldogs to their first winning streak since September and first time playing five sets.

>> Reese Diersbock (Le Jardin), California-Davis: Put down 11 kills in a 3-1 loss to Hawaii. She has 23 kills in two matches against the Rainbow Wahine and 57 against all of the other Big West teams.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri Kansas City: Bashed Denver for 21 kills in a 3-1 victory, then came back two nights later to earn a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs in a 3-0 loss to St. Thomas of Minnesota. She has nearly a third of her team’s kills this year with 325. She is fifth on the school’s single-season list in kills per set with 3.74 and is second on the career list with 3.45.

>> Grace Fiaseu (Punahou), Air Force: Had nine kills on 13 swings in a 3-1 loss to Utah State and then put down eight kills on 14 swings in a 3-1 win over Nevada, breaking an 11-match losing streak. Despite her team’s struggles, the freshman is sixth in the Mountain West with a .366 hitting percentage.

>> Malu Garcia (Moanalua), Iowa: Had 12 kills and 11 digs in a sweep at the hands of Wisconsin, her second double-double of the season. The freshman leads the Hawkeyes with 241 kills despite hitting .185.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Put down 10 kills and dug up 10 assists in a 3-2 win over Siena, then had 14 digs in a sweep of Marist. Fa’avae Kimsel Moe (Punahou) added 12 digs in the sweep.

>> Anuhea Hauanoi-Lore (‘Iolani), Navy: Tied a season high with 10 kills in a 3-1 win over Loyola Maryland, then set a season high with 18 digs two nights later in a 3-2 win over American. She has 118 kills and 184 digs this season, after having 11 and 30 in her previous two seasons.

>> Sia Liilii (Punahou), Nevada: Put down a season-high 13 kills with nine digs in a 3-1 loss to Air Force.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Dished out 33 assists and added 12 digs in a 3-2 win over San Francisco, her 22nd straight match in double figures in assists. She is seventh in school history in assists by a freshman with six regular-season matches left and has not missed a set. Alexis Rodriguez (Mililani) had six kills and 10 digs in the victory.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Had her second double-double of the season with 10 assists and 15 digs in a sweep of Georgia Tech, her sixth straight match in double figures in digs. She has 321 digs this season and 1,946 in her career as she tries to become the fourth Cardinal with 2,000.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Had 14 kills in a sweep of Connecticut and 12 more in a sweep of Providence, her third time this season with back-to-back matches in double-figure kills. She earned honorable mention for Big East Player of the Week as the Pirates swept three straight conference foes.

>> Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Portland: Put down a career-high 16 kills with three aces in a 3-1 win over Santa Clara, hitting .596 and running her season percentage to .396, which is No. 2 in the program’s record book, just a percentage point away from the top spot. Maui Robins (Kamehameha) had 12 kills and eight digs.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Had her fourth double-double in her past six matches with 14 assists and 11 digs in a 3-1 win over Navy, then dished out 27 assists a night later in a 3-1 win over American. She earned her 1,000th assist for the school and has 2,829 in her career.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Zach Aderinto (Kealakehe), Pacific: Closed his collegiate career with 58 1/2 shutout minutes between the pipes before ceding to fellow senior Luis Rojas Celis in a 1-0 victory over Lewis & Clark. He closes his career 16-26-14 with 12 shutouts in 56 matches. Jayden Adkison (Kapolei) played 85 minutes in front of Aderinto.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Lytiana Akinaka (King Kekaulike), Brigham Young: Played 12 minutes in the Big 12 Tournament and will join the Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, meeting Santa Clara on Friday.

>> Sunshine Fontes (Pearl City), UCLA: Played 35 minutes in a 5-0 win over Rutgers to bring the Bruins their first Big Ten Championship, setting up the first goal by kicking the ball between the legs of a defender, regaining possession and slotting a pass to the box. UCLA will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against California Baptist. Fontes is a member of an NCAA Tournament team for the sixth time.

>> Caiya Hanks (Konawaena), Wake Forest: Was named first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference, the first Demon Deacon so honored since 2013. She was held scoreless and didn’t take a shot in a 3-1 loss to Florida State in the ACC Championships, but Wake Forest will begin play in the NCAA Tournament against Morehead State on Friday.

>> Jadyn Hanks (Konawaena), Idaho: Scored her fourth goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Portland State but was held scoreless on six shots and was not called on to take a kick in the shootout of a 1-0 loss to Sacramento State in the Big Sky title tilt. She was named to the all-tournament team and closed her career with a school record 86 matches. Her 17 goals are sixth in school history.

>> U’i Kaaihue (King Kekaulike), Seattle: Made a penalty kick in a shootout, but the Redhawks lost to Grand Canyon to conclude their season. Jourdyn Curran (Campbell) played all 110 minutes on defense in the scoreless match and Kailee Wilson (Mililani) got off two shots.

>> Dalen Lau (Punahou), Sacramento State: Played all 110 minutes in the back row of a scoreless tie with Idaho to help the Hornets to the Big Sky Championship for the first time since 2010. Teysha-Ray Spinney-Kauhuia (Kealakehe) joined Lau on the all-tournament team and Jaety Mandaquit (‘Iolani), Candace Ching (Punahou) and Madelyn Dougherty (King Kekaulike) started the match for Sacremento State, while Ali Fuamatu-Maafala (Mililani) and Shaunee Egloria (Mililani) played significant minutes off the bench. Payton Inabata (Punahou) is also on the roster. The Hornets will play No. 1 Southern California in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

>> Kaycee Manding (Waipahu), South Dakota State: Played all 90 minutes on defense of a 3-1 win over Oral Roberts to help the Jackrabbits repeat as Summit League champion and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Alohi Ramos (Kamehameha), Solala Nasu (University) and Ellie Gusman (Punahou) came off the bench in the victory and Xehlia Salanoa (Punahou) and Shelby Hopeau (Kapolei) are on the roster. South Dakota State will play Minnesota on Friday.

>> Nikki Mau (Kamehameha), California Baptist: Played eight minutes of a 3-2 win over Grand Canyon to help the Lancers win the Western Athletic Conference and get into the NCAA Tournament. Cal Baptist will play UCLA in the first round on Friday.

>> Phoenix Dawn Miranda (Aiea), Colorado: Played six minutes in a 3-1 loss to Texas Christian in the Big 12 tournament. The team earned an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament. She has started 19 matches this year and the Buffaloes will play Georgia on Friday.

>> Ally Yoshimura (Punahou), Utah State: Played in 1o matches this season to help the Aggies get into the NCAA Tournament. Faith Hines (Kapolei) played in eight games and scored a goal while Kayla Sato (Mililani) played in eight matches and had two assists but none of them have played since Oct. 20. Utah State opens the tournament on Friday against Washington.

TENNIS

>> Andre Ajed (Mid-Pacific), Binghampton: Bounced back from an opening loss to win two matches at the Navy Invitational, including a 6-1, 6-3 sweep. He was perfect with a 3-0 record in doubles with Zubin Omar.

>> Julia Visaya (‘Iolani), Oregon: Won two singles matches at the Duck Shootout for her new school, sweeping Idaho’s Chenyue Xu and topping Ariadna Briones Ginesta of Boise State in three sets. She has more doubles victories in three matches (4) than she had all of last year with San Francisco (3) and is 3-3 in singles after going 5-10 last season.