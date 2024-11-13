Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii Grown notebook: Hawaii players making plays on the gridiron, courts and pitch

By Jerry Campany

Today Updated 12:13 a.m.

DAVID BUTLER II / IMAGN IMAGES / OCT 26 Rice running back Dean Connors of Hawaii Prep caught six passes last week and passed Earl Cooper for most receptions by a running back in school history.
Rice running back Dean Connors of Hawaii Prep caught six passes last week and passed Earl Cooper for most receptions by a running back in school history.

JAMES SNOOK / IMAGN IMAGES / OCT. 19 Defensive back Kapena Gushiken of Washington State and Kamehameha had an interception, two tackles and two pass breakups last week vs. Utah State.
Defensive back Kapena Gushiken of Washington State and Kamehameha had an interception, two tackles and two pass breakups last week vs. Utah State.

Caiya Hanks
Caiya Hanks

Sunshine Fontes
Sunshine Fontes

Dalen Lau
Dalen Lau

Bryanne Soares
Bryanne Soares

BEN LONERGAN / THE REGISTER-GUARD / USA TODAY VIA IMAGN IMAGES Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani handed the ball to his center, Iapani Laloulu, of Farrington during warmups against Maryland last week.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani handed the ball to his center, Iapani Laloulu, of Farrington during warmups against Maryland last week.

