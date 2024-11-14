Hawaii island police arrest couple after stabbings outside Kona bar

A Kailua-Kona couple has been arrested and charged with numerous offenses following a double-stabbing Saturday night during an incident involving multiple people outside a bar in Kona.

Police responded to a reported altercation at a bar in the 75-100 block of Sarona Road in Kailua-Kona at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a Hawaii island police account, a 41-year-old male victim told police he was working as a security guard for the establishment when he denied entry to a male customer because the bar was at maximum capacity.

The customer was later identified as 40-year-old Joshua Van Why.

The victim told police that Van Why became angry about being denied entry. The two argued and the altercation turned physical. Both parties wrestled to the ground, and Van Why was seen removing what appeared to be a switchblade-type knife from his pocket and stabbing the victim, police said.

After several bystanders assisted in removing the knife from Van Why’s possession, he left the area on foot, heading toward Ali‘i Drive. The knife was later recovered by police.

Police determined that Van Why’s girlfriend, later identified as 29-year-old Rachel Hogan, also was involved in the incident.

Hogan also was seen leaving the area on foot, heading toward Ali‘i Drive.

At midnight, officers were informed by Kona Community Hospital staff that a possible second victim, a 55-year-old man, had arrived at the emergency room by privately owned vehicle. He reportedly was trying to intervene in the altercation between the security guard and Van Why when he was confronted by Hogan.

A physical altercation started between Hogan and the 55-year-old, and he was stabbed and seriously wounded, police said.

Upon fleeing, Van Why and Hogan returned to their residence in the 75-5700 block of Ali‘i Drive. They were arrested Sunday morning.

Detectives obtained and executed search warrant on the couple’s residence, recovering 26 knives as evidence.

On Monday, police determined that Van Why and Hogan were possibly involved in a separate stabbing incident that occurred on March 25 at a beach park in Kailua-Kona involving a 46-year-old male victim. Later that same day, the victim of the March beach park stabbing positively identified Hogan as his assailant, police said. Hogan also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The 41-year-old male victim stabbed by Van Why was treated and released for the stab wound he sustained. The 55-year-old male victim stabbed by Hogan remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Van Why was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Bail was set at $15,000.

Hogan was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. Her bail was set at $25,150.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the police department’s nonemergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224, or at Len.Hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.