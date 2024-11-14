High surf, wind advisories in effect for most islands

Hazardous conditions are forecast across the Hawaiian islands, with multiple advisories issued by the National Weather Service due to strong winds, high surf and elevated fire risk.

A gale warning has been issued through 6 p.m. Friday for waters surrounding the islands, where wind speeds are expected to reach 34 to 47 knots. Weather officials are advising mariners to avoid the affected areas due to dangerous seas.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. today, with waves forecast to reach up to 10 feet on the north and west shores of several islands today, including Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui’s north shore.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the east shores of Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Hawaii island and Kauai through 6 a.m. Saturday with waves building up to 8 to 12 feet by Friday.

Weather officials caution that these waves could pose hazards along the shoreline, particularly in exposed coastal areas.

On land, a wind advisory is in place through 6 a.m. Saturday for Lanai, Maui, Molokai and Hawaii island, with east winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts expected to reach 50 mph. The NWS warns that the strong winds may lead to downed trees and power outages, particularly in exposed and elevated areas.

In addition, a small craft advisory remains active for coastal waters around the islands, where rough seas could make conditions hazardous for smaller vessels.

Finally, a fire weather watch from Friday morning through the afternoon is posted for leeward areas, where high winds and low humidity are raising the risk of wildfires.

Gusty tradewinds are expected to continue across the state through the weekend, bringing periods of showers focused mainly on windward and mauka areas, according to the NWS. Some showers may also reach leeward regions as the winds carry rain bands over the islands.

On Friday a pocket of drier air is forecast to move into the area, which could create critical fire weather conditions, particularly in leeward zones where humidity levels may drop.

Increased moisture is expected to return by Saturday, likely resulting in a rise in shower activity, especially along windward slopes and coasts.