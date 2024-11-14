Moped rider, 30, dies after solo Waikiki crash

A 30-year-old moped rider has died after a crash Wednesday night on Monsarrat Avenue in Waikiki.

According to Honolulu police, the incident occurred around 9:43 p.m. when the man was traveling eastbound on Monsarrat Avenue and rear-ended a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

Police reported that the impact of the collision left the moped rider pinned beneath the rear of the vehicle. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and worked to extract him. He was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials noted that the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor. It is not yet known if speed or drugs were involved. The investigation is ongoing.