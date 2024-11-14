No joke: the Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars out of bankruptcy

NEW YORK >> Like a headline befitting the Onion, the parody news website is buying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars in a bankruptcy auction.

The Onion said in a statement today it aims to replace “Infowars’ relentless barrage of disinformation” with the Onion’s “noticeably less hateful disinformation.” Jones filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022 after courts ordered him to pay $1.5 billion for defaming the families of 20 students and six staff members killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones, unable to pay those legal judgments, was forced to auction his assets, including Infowars, in bankruptcy.

The Connecticut families of eight victims of the school shooting backed the Onion’s bid, saying it would put “an end to the misinformation machine” that Jones operated.

“The Onion is proud to acquire Infowars, and we look forward to continuing its storied tradition of scaring the site’s users with lies until they fork over their cold, hard cash,” the Onion CEO Ben Collins said in a statement.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country, said it will serve as the exclusive advertiser on the new Infowars.

Infowars’ website was shut down today, and the Onion said it aimed to relaunch the platform in January.

Financial terms of the Onion’s purchase were not disclosed. A court-supervised auction concluded on Wednesday, and the Connecticut families said they agreed to forgo some payment from the defamation judgments to boost the Onion’s bid and prevent other right-wing content creators from continuing to broadcast conspiracy theories on Infowars.

“The world needs to see that having a platform does not mean you are above accountability,” said Robbie Parker, whose daughter Emilie was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. “The dissolution of Alex Jones’ assets and the death of Infowars is the justice we have long awaited and fought for.”

The Onion will acquire Infowars’ intellectual property, including its website, customer lists and inventory, certain social media accounts and the Infowars production equipment, the families said.

The second-highest bid was submitted by First United American Companies, which is associated with Jones, according to court documents.

“They’re shutting us down,” Jones said on social media site X. “I’m going to be here until they come in here and turn the lights off.”

Jones said he would continue broadcasting on other platforms and resist what he said were politically motivated efforts to silence him.

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was a hoax staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns. He has since acknowledged the shooting occurred, but the families, who said Jones cashed in for years off his lies, sued him for defamation. Courts in Connecticut and Texas have ruled that Jones intentionally defamed the families. A U.S. bankruptcy judge previously ruled that those legal judgments could not be legally discharged in bankruptcy, meaning that Jones remains on the hook for most of the judgments even after Infowars was sold.