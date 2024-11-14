Sheraton Kauai hotel workers ratify contract

Hotel workers at the Sheraton Kauai Resort represented by UNITE HERE Local 5 voted today by an overwhelming majority to ratify their new contract.

Nearly 5,000 hotel workers at eight Hawaii hotels have ratified new contracts this month, including the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Sheraton Waikiki, Royal Hawaiian Hotel, Westin Moana Surfrider, Waikiki Beach Marriott, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, Sheraton Maui, and Sheraton Kauai.

Hilton Hawaiian Village was the first hotel to settle its contract after a 40-day strike that affected over 1,800 hotel workers in positions throughout the hotel such as housekeepers, front desk agents, restaurant staff and maintenance workers.

Seven of the eight Hawaii hotels that were involved in a three-day strike over Labor Day weekend have now settled their contracts except for the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, where approximately 500 hotel are still working without a contract and could strike at any time.