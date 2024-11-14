Letter: Trump win unmasks new American darkness

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The presidential election shocked many into realizing that the Donald Trump phenomenon is not an aberration, but is the face of America. As The New York Times’ Peter Baker states, this election signals a different kind of America. It signals a less free, fair, empathetic, kind, humane and wise America than some of us had thought.

America, so often referred to as the land of opportunity and possibility, has just added yet another possibility: Even a criminal with multiple convictions, a sexual abuser, a cheater, a liar, a fraudster, a cruel disparager of good people and a man of questionable mental stability can become president.

What kind of people have we become?

Ursula Retherford

Kailua

