Flavorful roasted veggies

In this one-method-fits-all recipe, turn any combination of sturdy root vegetables into caramelized morsels. Whether you have carrots, beets, turnips, potatoes or sweet potatoes, rutabagas or any other root vegetables hibernating in your kitchen, cut them into pieces roughly the same size and cook them together on a sheet pan. Roasting on the oven’s bottom rack without stirring ensures one side will be golden brown without the interior drying out. You could stop after Step 1 and enjoy the vegetables’ inherent sweetness, or go on to Step 2 to toss them in a combination of butter, honey, lemon and crushed red pepper. The heat from the sheet pan will meld the ingredients into a spicy, tangy glaze for the vegetables. Enjoy with roast chicken, pork tenderloin, a hearty salad or a fried egg.

Roasted Root Vegetables With Hot Honey

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds any mix of carrots, golden beets, parsnips, potatoes, rutabagas, sweet potatoes and/or turnips, scrubbed or peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 6 cups)

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon honey, plus more as desired

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper or 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne, plus more as desired

Directions:

Arrange a rack at the bottom of the oven and heat to 425 degrees. On a sheet pan, toss the vegetables with the oil and season generously with salt. Spread in an even layer and roast on the bottom rack, without flipping, until browned underneath and fork-tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Add the butter, honey, lemon zest, lemon juice and crushed red pepper to the vegetables. Toss until the butter melts, scraping up browned bits from the pan as you go. Taste and adjust seasonings with salt (if bland), honey (if too spicy) and crushed red pepper (if too sweet).

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

