This slush is a cool dessert

Similar to the Italian cocktail sgroppino, which calls for a scoop of lemon sorbet, this recipe instead freezes prosecco and Meyer lemon juice for a fresher taste and a cooling dessert. The slushy concoction makes a refreshing finish to a meal, and, topped with raspberries (and more prosecco, if you wish), it looks festive, sort of like pink lemonade for grown-ups. Best of all, it stays fresh-tasting for several days, and never freezes completely solid.

Prosecco Lemon Slush

Ingredients:

• 1 cup chilled prosecco, plus more to finish

• 1 cup Meyer (or other) lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon grated Meyer (or other) lemon zest

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• Raspberries, for garnish

Directions:

Stir together the prosecco, lemon juice, lemon zest and sugar in a small, chilled stainless-steel mixing bowl until the sugar dissolves. Place the bowl in the freezer, stirring every 15 minutes or so, until the mixture is semifrozen and slushy, about 2 to 3 hours. It will not freeze to rock hard, even if left overnight.

To serve, divide mixture across four wineglasses or small bowls. Top with berries. For the ultimate slushy consistency, add 2 tablespoons cold prosecco to each just before serving.

Total time: 5 minutes, plus freezing, serves 4.

