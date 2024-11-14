Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 15, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Crave

This slush is a cool dessert

By New York Times

Nov. 14, 2024 Last updated 9:29 a.m.

New York Times - Recipes

Similar to the Italian cocktail sgroppino, which calls for a scoop of lemon sorbet, this recipe instead freezes prosecco and Meyer lemon juice for a fresher taste and a cooling dessert. The slushy concoction makes a refreshing finish to a meal, and, topped with raspberries (and more prosecco, if you wish), it looks festive, sort of like pink lemonade for grown-ups. Best of all, it stays fresh-tasting for several days, and never freezes completely solid.

Prosecco Lemon Slush
Ingredients:
• 1 cup chilled prosecco, plus more to finish
• 1 cup Meyer (or other) lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon grated Meyer (or other) lemon zest
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• Raspberries, for garnish

Directions:
Stir together the prosecco, lemon juice, lemon zest and sugar in a small, chilled stainless-steel mixing bowl until the sugar dissolves. Place the bowl in the freezer, stirring every 15 minutes or so, until the mixture is semifrozen and slushy, about 2 to 3 hours. It will not freeze to rock hard, even if left overnight.

To serve, divide mixture across four wineglasses or small bowls. Top with berries. For the ultimate slushy consistency, add 2 tablespoons cold prosecco to each just before serving.

Total time: 5 minutes, plus freezing, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company

We apologize for the inconvenience; our commenting system is currently undergoing some technical issues. Our team is working to resolve the problem, and hope for it to be back up soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide