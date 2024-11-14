Kokua Line: How do I appeal back taxes on unregistered car?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Question: Recently it was printed that if you buy a car from someone who didn’t keep the registration up to date the new owner has to pay the back taxes to register the car (https://808ne.ws/3US7xTX). It said appeals are possible. How do I file an appeal?

Answer: “If your vehicle registration cannot be completed due to back taxes and late fees or other title issues, you may file an appeal with the Oahu First Circuit District Court,” according to Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services, which explains the process on its website.

It says appeals are accepted in the following circumstances:

>> Seeking to waive back taxes and late fees for late vehicle registrations

>> Seeking approval to process registration/title transfers when required signatures are missing or there’s a defect in the transfer (e.g., no title available and unable to locate owner of record)

>> Seeking approval to process Out-of-State title transfers (missing or unavailable out-of-state titles and/or original state unable to provide duplicate titles)

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Seeking approval to register a vehicle despite a missing title, specifically when the seller cannot be found or is dead and the “new owner has title and purchase agreement or a receipt of the sale or document turning over vehicle to new owner,” or when the title is defaced and a duplicate title cannot be issued because the seller cannot be located.

As for filing an appeal, CSD lists these instructions:

“Appeals are processed through First Circuit District Court, 1111 Alakea St., 3rd Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813.

“Seek the Hookele Serv­ice Center, telephone 808-538-5629

“See court staff at the counter and he/she will assist to:

“1. Pick up Notice of Appeal Packet for each issue and complete

“2. Set up hearing dates and times

“3. Be prepared to pay the filing fee for each issue

“4. Customer is required to be on time for the hearing, if late, judge may dismiss the case.

“Upon court’s judgment, (Motor Vehicle Registration) will execute the transaction via the court order.”

Q: What’s the age for donating blood? I was surprised my daughter’s school has a club for this.

A: Donors generally must be at least 18 years old, but 16 and 17-year-olds may donate with a signed consent form from their parent or legal guardian, according to the Blood Bank of Hawaii. There is no maximum age limit for blood donors.

Nearly 50 Hawaii schools have High School Lifesaver Clubs that organize blood- donation drives and encourage eligible students to participate, according to the BBH website, which says that “starting or joining a High School Lifesaver Club is a great way to begin a life-long tradition of giving.” Learn more at https://www.bbh.org/get-involved/

Q: Regarding the bus fares, will weekly passes still be available? We recommend them for friends who visit us most winters.

A: Yes. A 7-day HOLO card for a full-fare adult would cost $35, up $5 from the current price. If approved, the proposed rate hike would take effect July 1.

E-Bike Rules

Proposed new rules for electric bicycles and other e-mobility devices are the topic of an online meeting at 6 p.m. today , according to a news release from Hono­lulu’s Department of Transportation Services. Members of the public can join the Zoom meeting at https://808ne.ws/48WfL35. “With the recent proliferation of all varieties of electric bicycles, scooters, skateboards, dirt bikes, and more, DTS has convened a working group to identify areas where new or revised regulations are needed for safer use on Oahu streets,” the news release said. “The working group has made recommendations for City Council Bill 52 and additional future revisions to the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu, including changes to helmet requirements, device registration, regulations on where devices can be ridden and appropriate riding behavior. The group has also shared its recommendations for revisions to state law (Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes) with the state Department of Transportation and the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.” People at the meeting will hear the recommendations and provide feedback.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.