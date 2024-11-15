American Airlines flight from Honolulu makes ‘expedited climb’ to avoid mountains

An American Airlines flight departing Daniel K. Inouye International Airport early Wednesday morning had to make an “expedited climb” to avoid crashing into the Koolau mountains, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In an incident report, FAA officials said, “An air traffic controller instructed American Airlines Flight 298 to perform an expedited climb after the crew did not make the assigned turn while departing from Honolulu International Airport. The controller’s actions ensured the aircraft remained safely above nearby terrain.”

The Airbus A321neo was bound for Los Angeles International Airport when the incident occurred at 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the FAA, which has launched an investigation.

An American Airlines spokesperson told USA Today that the flight crew requested to turn right during the ascension out of Honolulu and received clearance. The spokesperson said “there was no Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System alert as there were no issues with terrain clearance based on the trajectory of the aircraft,” USA Today reported.