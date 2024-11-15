Gusty trades, high surf and fire risks prompt statewide alerts

The National Weather Service has issued multiple advisories across Hawaii as windy conditions and hazardous surf create challenges for residents and visitors.

A high surf advisory is in place through 6 a.m. Sunday for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island, where surf is expected to reach 8 to 12 feet Weather officials advise beachgoers to avoid entering the water in affected areas.

A red flag warning is scheduled to go into effect for all leeward areas from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. today. Critical fire weather conditions — with low humidity, strong winds and dry fuels will increase the risk of wildfires. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the NWS said in a bulletin.

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of the Hawaiian islands, including Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and Hawaii island, through 6 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service forecasts sustained northeast winds of 20-30 mph, with localized gusts reaching up to 50 mph. “Winds will be strongest over ridges, through passes and near higher terrain,” the NWS said.

Residents are urged to secure loose outdoor objects and drive cautiously, especially in high-profile vehicles, as gusty winds may lead to hazardous driving conditions. Power outages are also a possibility.

A coastal flood statement is also in effect through Monday morning, alerting residents to possible flooding of normally dry beaches, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

A gale warning remains in effect for coastal waters statewide until 6 a.m. Sunday, with east winds of 25 to 35 knots — except for north winds in Maalaea Bay — and seas of 9 to 14 feet. These conditions will create dangerous seas for mariners. Additionally, a small craft advisory remains active.

The islands will get brisk tradewinds through the weekend, with slightly drier air contributing to elevated wildfire risks in leeward areas. Another band of moisture is forecast to arrive over the weekend, however, increasing shower activity across the state.

Although trades are expected to weaken slightly next week, conditions should remain breezy with localized showers.