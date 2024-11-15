Mailil Pillbox trail evacuated due to brush fire

Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire in Maili that started shortly after noon today.

The fire is now contained, but police have evacuated the Maili Pillbox trail, and closed the right lane of Farrington Highway in the area for use by emergency vehicles.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at about 12:11 p.m. today with eight units.

As of 12:50 p.m., HFD said the fire was contained, but not 100% contained.

No homes or structures are threatened, and no injuries have been reported.

An estimated size for the fire was not available.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the leeward side of all isles, effective until 6 p.m. today, due to east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph and humidity as low as 40% to 45%.