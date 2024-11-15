Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Pedestrian, 37, seriously injured after she is struck by car in Kuakini

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:07 p.m.

A 37-year-old woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car while walking in Kuakini Thursday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Kuakini and Alaneo streets, near Lanakila Elementary School.

Paramedics treated the woman and took her to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further details on the collision were available.

