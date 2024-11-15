Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Trump picks Steven Cheung as White House communications director

By Costas Pitas and Susan Heavey / Reuters

REUTERS/MARCO BELLO/FILE PHOTO Steven Cheung looks on outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the day of former President Donald Trump's arraignment on classified document charges, in Miami, Fla., in June 2023. President-elect Donald Trump has picked Steven Cheung, who served as director of communications during the election campaign, to be his White House communications director, the Trump transition team said today.

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Steven Cheung, who served as director of communications during the election campaign, to be his White House communications director, the Trump transition team said today.

It also announced that Sergio Gor will take on the role of director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

“Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted advisors since my first presidential campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles,” Trump said in a statement.

Cheung served as director of strategic response, a communications role, during Trump’s first term in office.

