Letter: Fear not, Hawaii lawmakers have constituents’ backs

In a recent letter to the editor, the writer shares her outrage and fear of Donald Trump (“Election result ruinous for marginalized groups,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 8). It is clear that resisting Trump is the focal point of the writer’s moral, intellectual and emotional purpose.

I would like to offer some hope for the residents of Hawaii that have this expansive abhorrence of Trump. Hawaii was second only to Vermont with the highest percentage of voters for Kamala Harris. Both of Hawaii’s U.S. senators and both U.S. House representatives are Democrats, and I can guarantee you that they will do anything and everything to subvert Trump. I would like to reassure the writer that Hawaii will always protect you and your loved ones’ ability to terminate unwanted pregnancies.

I hope that these facts can make the writer feel safer to explore other possible sources of her outrage and fear.

Jeff McCammack

Wailuku

