Driver who caused double fatal crash is sentenced

An Oahu Circuit Court judge Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old Kahuku man to two 20-year terms for manslaughter in a 2022 vehicle crash in Malaekahana in which he killed a visiting Virginia couple and injured their daughter.

Brennen Canumay pleaded no contest July 31 to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Ronald Hartman, 62, and wife Michelle Hartman, 55, who were visiting from Norfolk, Va.

He also pleaded no contest to one count of second- degree assault for critically injuring their daughter Holly Hartman, who was 30 at the time of the head-on collision.

Judge Rowena Somerville also sentenced Canumay to five years in prison for the assault, and ordered the sentences to run concurrently, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Canumay was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck Aug. 22, 2022, at about 1 p.m. after having an argument with his girlfriend. He was driving toward Kaneohe on Kamehameha Highway and made an illegal U-turn at the Cackle Fresh store, nearly hitting a construction worker, police said.

Canumay was weaving back and forth into oncoming traffic, and drove recklessly at a high rate of speed. He drove into an oncoming lane before colliding with the vehicle driven by Michelle Hartman. Holly Hartman was seated in the front seat, while her husband, Ronald, sat in the rear passenger seat.

Canumay had been drinking before driving and admitted to consuming more than half a bottle of liquor.

“This was a horrific and tragic collision that could have been prevented,” Hono­lulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a written statement. “The Defendant’s unlawful, reckless and aggressive driving, his admitted use of alcohol, and his anger on the day of the collision led to his sentence of 20 years instead of probation.”

Deputy Prosecutor Lawrence Sousie handled the case.