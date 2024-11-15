Hawaii officials investigate bird flu wastewater source
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said Thursday that the state Department of Health is not yet able to determine whether the specimen collected last week is specifically the subtype H5N1, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble spoke Thursday during a news conference about the investigation of possible sources of the H5 avian influenza virus detected for the first time in a wastewater sample from Oahu. The state Department of Health said the specimen was collected Nov. 7.