Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 15, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Kamehameha Schools trustee process is upheld

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 11:24 p.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksEducation

COURTESY PHOTOS (l-r) Michael J. Chun, Jan Dill and Julian Ako

COURTESY PHOTOS

(l-r) Michael J. Chun, Jan Dill and Julian Ako