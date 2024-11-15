On the Move: Kryn Tsutahara and Amy Watabayashi

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Kryn Tsutahara as account manager III for its Commercial Lines Operations unit and Amy Watabayashi as business development and benefit consultant for its Employee Benefit unit. Tsutahara is licensed in property and casualty. Watabayashi joins with more than 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is licensed in life, health, property and casualty.

