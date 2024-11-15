On the Move: Kryn Tsutahara and Amy Watabayashi

Friday, November 15, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Amy Watabayashi
Kryn Tsutahara
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Kryn Tsutahara as account manager III for its Commercial Lines Operations unit and Amy Watabayashi as business
development and benefit consultant for its Employee Benefit unit. Tsutahara is licensed in property and casualty. Watabayashi joins with more than 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is licensed in life, health, property and
casualty.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.