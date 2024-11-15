Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Long Beach State

Tali Hakas tied career highs with 18 digs and four aces and added 10 kills while hitting .435 to lead Hawaii to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Long Beach State tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,778 watched Hawaii (17-8, 11-4) keep pace with UC Davis and Cal Poly at the top of the Big West standings with three matches left in the regular season.

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 12 kills but also had nine errors and hit just .091.

It was no problem for the Rainbow Wahine, who got production from Stella Adeyemi (11 kills, .269) and middle Jacyn Bamis (seven kills, .267).

Senior setter Kate Lang had a double-double with 38 assists and 10 digs and Tayli Ikenaga, UH’s other senior, tied Hakas with a match-high 18 digs.

Hawaii outblocked LBSU 8-5 and outdug the Beach 64-45.

UH will play its final home match of the regular season on Saturday night against UC San Diego.