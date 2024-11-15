Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 15, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Long Beach State

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 9:08 p.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Stella Adeyemi was looking for a kill against Oregon State on Sept. 13.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii’s Stella Adeyemi was looking for a kill against Oregon State on Sept. 13.

Tali Hakas tied career highs with 18 digs and four aces and added 10 kills while hitting .435 to lead Hawaii to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Long Beach State tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,778 watched Hawaii (17-8, 11-4) keep pace with UC Davis and Cal Poly at the top of the Big West standings with three matches left in the regular season.

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 12 kills but also had nine errors and hit just .091.

It was no problem for the Rainbow Wahine, who got production from Stella Adeyemi (11 kills, .269) and middle Jacyn Bamis (seven kills, .267).

Senior setter Kate Lang had a double-double with 38 assists and 10 digs and Tayli Ikenaga, UH’s other senior, tied Hakas with a match-high 18 digs.

Hawaii outblocked LBSU 8-5 and outdug the Beach 64-45.

UH will play its final home match of the regular season on Saturday night against UC San Diego.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide