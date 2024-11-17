DOH warns of possible avian flu exposure at Mililani Pet Fair

The Hawaii Department of Health issued a warning Sunday that members of the public who attended the Mililani Pet Fair held on Nov. 2 may have been exposed to H5N1 avian influenza, which recently was confirmed in a backyard flock of various birds in Central Oahu.

Some birds from the infected flock have been confirmed to have been present at the fair, although the DOH warning said that the first signs of infection in the flock did not occur until several days after the fair so “the likelihood of spreading H5N1 to humans is low.”

DOH is recommending out of an abundance of caution that individuals who attended the fair and touched a duck or goose monitor themselves for influenza-like illness, such as fever, cough, or sore throat, and conjunctivitis, or “pink eye” symptoms. Symptoms of avian influenza may take up to 10 days to develop, but usually develop within two to five days from exposure.

Those experiencing symptoms, who touched a duck or goose at the fair, are instructed to isolate at home and to call their primary health care providers for evaluation, testing and treatment, which includes the use of antiviral medications.

DOH said that health care providers should submit specimen samples to Hawaii’s State Laboratory Division for bird flu testing.

Those with symptoms or who had recent symptoms that have since been resolved should seek further guidance by calling the DOH Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586, which is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fair attendees whose animals had contact with a duck or goose at the event and are exhibiting signs of illness are urged to call their veterinarians. The likelihood of transmission is low. However, Hawaii Department of Agriculture veterinarians have asked local private veterinarians to report any possible cases of infection.

HDOA’s Animal Industry Division is accepting reports of multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock or other wild birds and animals at 808-483-7102, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 808-837-8092 during nonbusiness hours and holidays.

Visit 808ne.ws/4fS9k3u for more information about avian influenza.