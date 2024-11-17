Letter: Harris no match for U.S. racism, sexism

I’ll give Donald Trump credit for one thing and that is being the greatest con artist of all time. He learned well from Roy Cohn — say it often enough and they’ll believe it, and never, ever admit you’re wrong or apologize.

When people write letters claiming the crime rate will go down, prices will fall, etc., they don’t understand that our crime rates are already down, prices are already falling. Further, high prices are driven by the supply chain and corporate greed, not by the president.

Let’s face it, Kamala Harris would have lost no matter what — this nation is made up of racists and misogynists, and apparently no woman, no matter how accomplished, will ever be elected to be president. A convicted felon, pathological liar, traitor and bully is favorable to a woman.

Now, America, you get what you deserve.

Ilse Epple

Ewa Beach

