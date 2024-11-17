Overnight ambassadors help reduce Waikiki homelessness
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Overnight ambassador team members encounter homeless people on their walking patrol of Waikiki beaches and Kalakaua Avenue early Friday morning. Here, Joshua Lewis, left, Antonio “Tiny” Patton and Chris Aki walk along Kalakaua Avenue.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Overnight ambassadors team members, Antonio “Tiny” Patton, left, Joshua Lewis and Chris Aki met with Trevor Abarzua shortly before starting a walking patrol of Waikiki beaches and Kalakaua Avenue Thursday night.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A person rests on a Kalakaua Avenue bench early Friday morning in Waikiki.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Overnight ambassador Antonio “Tiny” Patton checks on a man at the closed beach early Friday morning.