Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado (12) motions to a receiver in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State Saturday in Logan, Utah.

LOGAN, Utah >> The Hawaii football team released a 28-minute, 50-second preview after it was forced to summon backup quarterbacks Micah Alejado and John-Keawe Sagapolutele in a 55-10 road loss to Utah State.

Starting quarterback Brayden Schager suffered an injury to his left knee in the Warriors’ opening series of the second half. While Schager walked to a training room at Maverik Stadium, Alejado and Sagapolutele warmed up on the UH sideline.

Alejado received the first shot. He completed passes of 4 and 3 yards to slotback Nick Cenacle. Then on fourth-and-1 from the UH 26, the left-handed Alejado rolled to his left and fired a 7-yard pass to Cenacle for the first down.

Sagapolutele replaced Alejado and completed an 18-yard pass to Cenacle. The drive eventually stalled when Sagapolutele was sacked on third down.

On the next series, Alejado advanced the Warriors 34 yards in four plays to the Utah State 46. Sagapolutele then entered and was intercepted.

In the fourth quarter, Alejado and wideout Dekel Crowdus collaborated on a 44-yard scoring play to cut the UH deficit to 52-10.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Obviously, it wasn’t great because we were down,” Alejado said of his first UH touchdown throw. “But you’ve got to look at the positive side.”

Alejado was 11-for-12 for 111 yards. He was sacked three times. Sagapolutele, a second-year freshman, was 2-for-5 with two interceptions.

“I thought Micah did pretty good,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “John made a throw in there.”

Last December, Alejado graduated early from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas to enroll at UH in January. He participated in the Warriors’ spring training and offseason workouts.

There was an understanding Alejado would redshirt this year, an option he will have because he cannot play in more than the maximum four games this regular season, having played in three so far with just one remaining. “I’ve been preparing for the whole season,” Alejado said. “My coach back home, Va Branch, always preaches opportunities don’t go away, they just go to somebody else. I’ve been preparing for my opportunity.”

Chang said he wanted to maintain the platooning with Alejado and Sagapolutele that has been used in practices.

“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on one,” Chang said. “In practice, we rotate them in our end-of-practice deal. I felt we could get them in a rhythm, as we did in practice. That was the reasoning.”

Alejado said: “That is his thought process. My job is whenever I go into the game to do my job and make plays.”

Alejado said he tried to “keep the energy going” when he entered the game. “I feel if you start with a positive smile on the sideline, it reciprocates to everybody else,” he said. “I try to do that as much as I can.”

He also put his trust in the coaches and the scheme.

“It’s block-out-the-noise type of thing,” Alejado said. “Self faith, self confidence is big. My belief in God is big. If I keep my faith throughout the season, I’ll be good.”