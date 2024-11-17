UHH women’s soccer falls in PacWest final

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Jazlynn Ellis scored two goals, but the Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team conceded a goal late in regulation and another in double overtime in a 3-2 loss to Point Loma in Saturday’s final of the PacWest Tournament in Irvine, Calif.

Ellis tied the game at 1-1 with a goal at 9:33 off an assist from Valeria Da Silva, and put the No. 2 seeded Vulcans ahead with a goal at 16:34 off an assist from Teani Arakawa.

The Sea Lions’ Alana Diaz opened the scoring at 1:59, Zoe Crockett tied it at 2-2 at 87:49 and Bethany Arabe ended the game with a goal at 103:47.

Phoebe Barnes made five saves for the Vulcans (13-2-3), while Julia Pinnell had two for the top-seeded Sea Lions (15-2-1).

Hilo was No. 4 in the latest NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer West Region rankings, released Nov. 5. Eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Tournament.

UH softball team signs 3 players for 2026

Hawaii softball coach Bob Coolen announced on Friday the signing of three players for the 2026 season, including a pair from Baldwin High School.

Briana Maio-Silva, a middle infielder, batted .407 last season and earned All-State honorable mention the past two years for the Bears.

Bailey Nagasako, a catcher and corner infielder, hit .457 and was twice voted All-State honorable mention for Baldwin.

Maryn Macneil is a right-handed pitcher from Woodcreek High in Roseville, Calif. She has compiled a 16-7 record with 269 strikeouts and a 2.20 ERA in 267 innings. Last season, she was voted all-league Most Valuable Player.

HPU men’s basketball team loses on road

Sherman Brashear scored 20 points, and Charlie Weber added 15, but the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team lost to Stanislaus State 75-67 on Saturday in Rohnert Park, Calif.

Jonas Visser added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sharks (2-2).

Jeremiah Jones scored 17 points for the Warriors (3-1).