Rainbows rally to defeat Weber State in overtime

Balanced scoring and strong defense in overtime helped Hawaii to a 73-68 comeback victory against Weber State in a men’s college basketball game Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Harry Rouhliadeff’s free throws at 3:17 of the extra five minutes made it 62-60, and Gytis Nemeiska’s layup padded the lead to 64-60 with 2:37 left.

In the final seconds, Kody Williams made a free throw, before Blaise Threatt hit a layup to close the lead to three points. Williams then made two more from the stripe for the final points.

Tanner Christensen scored 25 points to lead the Rainbows before fouling out at 3:36 of overtime.

A crowd of 2,637 saw UH extend its early season record to 4-0 despite trailing by 10 points in the second half.

Threatt led the Wildcats with 25 points.

UH’s next opponent is North Carolina, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Sheriff Center.