Man, 62, medevaced from Midway Atoll over weekend

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:40 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday medevaced an ailing 62-year-old man from Midway Atoll, or Kuhaihelani, at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

Watchstanders from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received a phone call at 4 p.m. Saturday from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer on Midway Atoll requesting a medevac for a 62-year-old carpenter experiencing symptoms of a seizure or stroke.

Watchstanders then consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac for the man.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew was launched from Barbers Point, with a nurse practitioner from Queen’s Medical Center on board.

The crew landed on Midway at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, and transported the man to Queen’s Medical Center, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

