Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, November 18, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Upcountry Maui

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:11 a.m.

Maui

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC - MAUI COUNTY A screenshot of Hawaiian Electric’s outage map shows the area of customers without power today in Upcountry Maui.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC - MAUI COUNTY

A screenshot of Hawaiian Electric’s outage map shows the area of customers without power today in Upcountry Maui.

At least 1,951 residents in Upcountry Maui are starting the week without electricity.

The power outage affecting customers in Makawao, Pukalani and Olinda started around 4:35 a.m. today, according to Hawaiian Electric – Maui County. The estimated time for power restoration is 9 a.m.

The power outage is also affecting signals on Haleakala Highway in the area, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to use caution.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide