Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Upcountry Maui

At least 1,951 residents in Upcountry Maui are starting the week without electricity.

The power outage affecting customers in Makawao, Pukalani and Olinda started around 4:35 a.m. today, according to Hawaiian Electric – Maui County. The estimated time for power restoration is 9 a.m.

The power outage is also affecting signals on Haleakala Highway in the area, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to use caution.