Column: Hawaii students leading way to plant-based diet

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With the 2025 legislative session just around the corner, a vibrant proposed addition to school lunch trays is soon within reach. Plant-based meals are not only delicious, but also represent a revolution that speaks to the health of our keiki, the spirit of aloha aina and a deepening respect for all living beings.

No longer bound by the standard American diet, Hawaii students are starting to advocate for diverse, inclusive plant-based dishes, following the examples set by several mainland school districts. New York City serves “Vegan Fridays” to more than 1 million students; Los Angeles provides vegan options to 500,000 students. States like Connecticut and Illinois are also offering plant-based options. These meals are setting the stage for healthier eating habits that can benefit children for a lifetime.

Research shows that plant-based diets, rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and protein, support stronger immune systems and reduce the risk of childhood obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, plant-based diets have been shown to lower the risk of obesity by up to 43% in children. With childhood obesity rates in Hawaii above the national average, this shift could help turn the tide on these troubling statistics.

Currently, most schools in Hawaii do not yet offer plant-based meal options, with the notable exception of Kamehameha School, which has led the charge by offering local, farm-to-table foods and plant-based meals daily. Kamehameha’s success proves that these meals can be both sustainable and popular, providing a roadmap for other schools to follow.

Schoolchildren are learning about the environmental impact of food choices. Plant-based meals represent a powerful act of respecting the land, rivers and ocean.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Research by the University of Oxford suggests that shifting to plant-based diets can reduce individual carbon footprints by up to 73%, which directly supports Hawaii’s goals for climate resilience and sustainability.

By reducing our reliance on resource-intensive animal products, we can help preserve the islands’ natural beauty for future generations.

What’s even more inspiring is the collective effort pushing for legislative change.

Local students, teachers, volunteers and state legislators are collaborating on plant-based legislation for 2025 that would introduce a plant-based option to schools statewide.

The students are leading the way, due to their concerns about the planet, pollution and climate change, and their desire to avoid animal cruelty.

They are showing us that change is not only possible but delicious.

Stephanie Skow is a physician practicing on Kauai and a member of the Plant Based ‘Ai Pono Lifestyle Taskforce.