Letter: Climate-change deniers put entire world in peril

Any intelligent person who pays attention to objective media must surely recognize the reality of climate change with regular coverage of the unprecedented increase in the frequency, intensity and scale of extreme weather events. Donald Trump and many Republicans deny the reality of climate change. Trump calls it a hoax and scam, but the real hoax and scam is Trump.

This reflects Trump and his sycophants’ ignorance, prejudice, dishonesty or lack of respect for science. Ignoring or rejecting the overwhelming consensus of national and international scientific communities is irrational and reckless. Opposing clean energy and electric cars while advocating for more production and use of fossil fuels is climate insanity.

Politicizing climate change is wrong and dangerous. Climate change is by far the most serious and urgent existential threat to national, community and personal security. Climate deniers are an existential threat to America and the world.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

