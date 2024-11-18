Letter: ‘Empty homes tax’ plan an undue punishment

My wife and I were born and raised on Oahu. We built our home in 1983 and struggled to raise our children before moving to the mainland for better wages and a lower cost of living. Though it was not easy, we rented our home for about 25 years until I retired. Finally being able to manage financially, we stopped renting so that we could come back to Oahu a few times a year and stay in the home we built.

We were proud of what we were able to accomplish, and the fact our children and grandchildren have a home on Oahu. That was until we heard about the “empty home tax.”

How can the City Council justify taxing us out of our home that is bought and paid for? Why is this bill punishing individual homeowners instead of investment companies and developers that are supposedly building “affordable housing”?

Daniel Fatt

Aina Haina

