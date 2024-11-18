Letter: Stop pushing tobacco products on Hawaii youth

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Imagine a teenager smoking a pack of Marlboro Lights — not likely. What about a strawberry-and-kiwi-flavored vape with a pink-and-green body? Much easier, right?

Vapes, or e-cigarettes, are promoted using flavors similar to candy. In Hawaii, local flavors such as li hing and lilikoi are popular. The devices are usually colorful with various designs.

Every day, middle and high school students like me are tempted by these trendy e-cigarettes. We hear an ad on the radio, walk by a vape vendor at the mall or, most common of all, scroll onto an Instagram ad. It follows us everywhere. Eventually, we become hooked. It’s only natural; how can a teenager compete with the capitalistic marketing strategies of greedy tobacco corporations?

If it looks and smells like a toy, it shouldn’t contain nicotine.

Swan Kim

Kakaako

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter