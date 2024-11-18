Letter: Trump Cabinet picks hint at lessons learned

Something weird is going on with the president-elect. He is putting forth some marginally sane nominees for government positions and some who have no chance at being confirmed. So far, he is sidelining his most radical supporters. Most of his nominees don’t have enough experience to be effective in their potential positions.

Maybe the president-elect learned from his first term that, when one inherits a booming economy, he sits on his hands, prepares for a twice-in-a-lifetime pandemic and reaps the credit for a decent term of office. Maybe.

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter