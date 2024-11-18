Letter: Trump Cabinet picks hint at lessons learned

Monday, November 18, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Something weird is going on with the president-elect. He is putting forth some marginally sane nominees for government positions and some who have no chance at being confirmed. So far, he is sidelining his most radical supporters. Most of his nominees don’t have enough experience to be effective in their potential positions.
Maybe the president-elect learned from his first term that, when one inherits a booming economy, he sits on his hands, prepares for a twice-in-a-lifetime pandemic and reaps the credit for a decent term of office. Maybe.
Melvin Sakamoto
Palolo
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter