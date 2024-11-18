On the Move: Holly Kranbuhl and Rachna Mulchandani

Monday, November 18, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Rachna Mulchandani
Holly Kranbuhl
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Anthology FINN Partners has promoted Holly Kranbuhl to associate vice president of its integrated marketing team from senior account supervisor and hired Rachna Mulchandani as vice president of its research team. Kranbuhl joined the company in 2016, and Mulchandani joins with nearly 20 years’ experience in academic and market research, previously as a vice president at FleishmanHillard.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.