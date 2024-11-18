Racing for a cause: Pease brothers inspire many in record-setting race
COURTESY KYLE PEASE FOUNDATION
Brent, left, and Kyle Pease participated in the marathon portion of the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship. The Pease brothers finished as the fastest push-assist duo to race in the world championship — 14:08:04. They also helped raise nearly $1 million for their foundation’s cause.
COURTESY KYLE PEASE FOUNDATION
Brent, left, and Kyle Pease cross the finish line of the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship.
COURTESY KYLE PEASE FOUNDATION
Brent Pease assists his brother Kyle in the swim portion of the championship.