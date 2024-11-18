Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, November 18, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Students connect to heritage as Filipino studies begin

By Pat Gee

Today Updated 11:19 p.m.

Editors' PicksEducation

UH MANOA ”<strong>There’s a need to bridge the experiences between our immigrant and our local-born students where they seek strength from each other’s backgrounds.”</strong> <strong>Patricia Espiritu Halagao</strong> <em>Co-director, Center for Philippine Studies at the University of Hawaii Manoa, speaking about the Filipino Curriculum Project</em>
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

UH MANOA

There’s a need to bridge the experiences between our immigrant and our local-born students where they seek strength from each other’s backgrounds.”

Patricia Espiritu Halagao

Co-director, Center for Philippine Studies at the University of Hawaii Manoa, speaking about the Filipino Curriculum Project

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Farrington and Waipahu high schools were selected as pilot programs for the first Filipino studies course in the U.S. because a majority of the student bodies is Filipino. Members of the Waipahu High School Army JROTC unveil a bronze monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library during a dedication ceremony held by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. The sculptures are by Kelly S. Hestir.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023

Farrington and Waipahu high schools were selected as pilot programs for the first Filipino studies course in the U.S. because a majority of the student bodies is Filipino. Members of the Waipahu High School Army JROTC unveil a bronze monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library during a dedication ceremony held by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. The sculptures are by Kelly S. Hestir.

UH MANOA ”<strong>There’s a need to bridge the experiences between our immigrant and our local-born students where they seek strength from each other’s backgrounds.”</strong> <strong>Patricia Espiritu Halagao</strong> <em>Co-director, Center for Philippine Studies at the University of Hawaii Manoa, speaking about the Filipino Curriculum Project</em>
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Farrington and Waipahu high schools were selected as pilot programs for the first Filipino studies course in the U.S. because a majority of the student bodies is Filipino. Members of the Waipahu High School Army JROTC unveil a bronze monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library during a dedication ceremony held by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. The sculptures are by Kelly S. Hestir.