Students connect to heritage as Filipino studies begin
UH MANOA
”There’s a need to bridge the experiences between our immigrant and our local-born students where they seek strength from each other’s backgrounds.”
Patricia Espiritu Halagao
Co-director, Center for Philippine Studies at the University of Hawaii Manoa, speaking about the Filipino Curriculum Project
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023
Farrington and Waipahu high schools were selected as pilot programs for the first Filipino studies course in the U.S. because a majority of the student bodies is Filipino. Members of the Waipahu High School Army JROTC unveil a bronze monument honoring Filipino World War II veterans at the Waipahu Public Library during a dedication ceremony held by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. The sculptures are by Kelly S. Hestir.