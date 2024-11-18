Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: Nov. 8-14, 2024

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 8-14

>> Sota Akiyama and Rachel Janay Lewis

>> Nelly Fatima Alvarenga and Robert Alan Morris

>> Douglas Pat Muneo Barney and Candace Yoshiko Kaweheonapua Acidera

>> Joseph Felix Gregory Bano Bello and Chevy Valerie ­Lapating La Torre

>> Jocelyn Celeste Cabigon Bonilla and Ryne Kenji Oshiro

>> Kecia Bowden and Patrick Dean Wisener

>> Joanne Marie Burnett and Robert Lee Burley

>> Zachary Alexander Campbell and Madison Aleena Beardsley

>> Racheal Michelle Carney and Chad Lincoln Rhyne

>> Shawn Michael Collins and Madeliine Phuong Quynh Bui

>> Lloyd Monroe Crownover III and Kimberly Diane Waldorf

>> Joshua Stephen Cunio and Jeni Mitsuko Passi

>> Elyssa Alane Douds and Robert Edward Lee Totman III

>> Kristopher Stephen Duran and Sandy Esther Ramirez

>> Marisa Louise Fialho and Jason King

>> Dakota Lee Griffin and Harly Diane Henderson

>> Monique Nicolette Hooter and Caio Vinicius Lima Santos

>> Ashley Renee Hoye and Edward Richard Welsh

>> Argen Abrasada Hoylar and Jay Cameron Faurot II

>> Judith Jeannot and Shane Michael Henning

>> Ammon Ingraham Kaleo and Bernalyn Malia Manulani Yukie Nakamura Carson

>> Bryce Conlan Ketner and Sierra Abigail Baguio Lameg

>> Kelley Brian Kilby and Makayla Nikole Hancock

>> Yea Sul Kim and Michael Timothy Strobel

>> Kamuela Kekoa Labrador and Daysha-Marie Kealoha O Nalani Kahawai Clark

>> Delfino Lechuga Jr. and Destinee Marie Carrillo

>> Heather RuthAnn Lindsey and Bryce Reed Jarvis

>> Daniel Jue Lum and Krista Ann Kam Oi Mayumi Lee

>> Hannah Lynne Iris McCollum and Stephen William Papay

>> Constantino Casuga Montero Jr. and Angelino Hernandez Turingan

>> Stephanie Elizabeth Kanani Morrison and Scott Matthew Platt

>> Dale Wallace Norris Jr. and Dana Marie Jay

>> Katrina May Manansala Orcine and Nelson Coronado Rosales

>> Valeriia Petrenko and Timur Khasanov

>> Richard Ian Ries and Kumiko Moriai

>> Dilcia Analia Serrano and Alaeddine Ben Allegue

>> Cory Lawrence Tomimatsu Jr. and May Anne Domingo Kim

>> Dustin William Truax and Angela Rose Safford

>> Dayton Thomas Tucker and Emaly Elizabeth Jaimes

>> Samantha Lee Winters and William Valen Bubenzer

>> Mario Alberto Zayas and Alondra Gutierrez Santana

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 8-14

>> Ali‘ikai Leonardo Tatsuo Alejandro-Ruiz

>> Pa‘akane King-Ruca Halualani Bright

>> Bennett Kainoa Cavanaugh

>> Kyler Van Chun

>> Ciana Joy Abrazaldo Cueva

>> Chloe Elodie Ka‘apuni Desoto

>> Teressa Aurora Gallagher

>> Reina Khanh Van Huynh

>> Aiden Americus Lacar

>> Clark Huia Lee Loudermik

>> Legend Ikaikaloa Masao Mamiya

>> Charlotte Anna­lise Martinez

>> Io Mahina Murakami

>> Aiyanah Djanira Pascua

>> Zane Lucas Pacleb Ramiro

>> Andrew James Valencia Ramos

>> Mila Dolores Sorensen Shaw

>> Bowie Roux Smith

>> Olivia Yejin Sohn

>> Ray Michelle Soutome

>> Christopher Ethan Makaio Stansel

>> Henry James Koa Stansel

>> Preston Mitchell Stone

>> Clover Eleeza Sukmanowsky

>> Zoey Mana‘oiolani Tomatani

