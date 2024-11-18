Vital Statistics: Nov. 8-14, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 8-14
>> Sota Akiyama and Rachel Janay Lewis
>> Nelly Fatima Alvarenga and Robert Alan Morris
>> Douglas Pat Muneo Barney and Candace Yoshiko Kaweheonapua Acidera
>> Joseph Felix Gregory Bano Bello and Chevy Valerie Lapating La Torre
>> Jocelyn Celeste Cabigon Bonilla and Ryne Kenji Oshiro
>> Kecia Bowden and Patrick Dean Wisener
>> Joanne Marie Burnett and Robert Lee Burley
>> Zachary Alexander Campbell and Madison Aleena Beardsley
>> Racheal Michelle Carney and Chad Lincoln Rhyne
>> Shawn Michael Collins and Madeliine Phuong Quynh Bui
>> Lloyd Monroe Crownover III and Kimberly Diane Waldorf
>> Joshua Stephen Cunio and Jeni Mitsuko Passi
>> Elyssa Alane Douds and Robert Edward Lee Totman III
>> Kristopher Stephen Duran and Sandy Esther Ramirez
>> Marisa Louise Fialho and Jason King
>> Dakota Lee Griffin and Harly Diane Henderson
>> Monique Nicolette Hooter and Caio Vinicius Lima Santos
>> Ashley Renee Hoye and Edward Richard Welsh
>> Argen Abrasada Hoylar and Jay Cameron Faurot II
>> Judith Jeannot and Shane Michael Henning
>> Ammon Ingraham Kaleo and Bernalyn Malia Manulani Yukie Nakamura Carson
>> Bryce Conlan Ketner and Sierra Abigail Baguio Lameg
>> Kelley Brian Kilby and Makayla Nikole Hancock
>> Yea Sul Kim and Michael Timothy Strobel
>> Kamuela Kekoa Labrador and Daysha-Marie Kealoha O Nalani Kahawai Clark
>> Delfino Lechuga Jr. and Destinee Marie Carrillo
>> Heather RuthAnn Lindsey and Bryce Reed Jarvis
>> Daniel Jue Lum and Krista Ann Kam Oi Mayumi Lee
>> Hannah Lynne Iris McCollum and Stephen William Papay
>> Constantino Casuga Montero Jr. and Angelino Hernandez Turingan
>> Stephanie Elizabeth Kanani Morrison and Scott Matthew Platt
>> Dale Wallace Norris Jr. and Dana Marie Jay
>> Katrina May Manansala Orcine and Nelson Coronado Rosales
>> Valeriia Petrenko and Timur Khasanov
>> Richard Ian Ries and Kumiko Moriai
>> Dilcia Analia Serrano and Alaeddine Ben Allegue
>> Cory Lawrence Tomimatsu Jr. and May Anne Domingo Kim
>> Dustin William Truax and Angela Rose Safford
>> Dayton Thomas Tucker and Emaly Elizabeth Jaimes
>> Samantha Lee Winters and William Valen Bubenzer
>> Mario Alberto Zayas and Alondra Gutierrez Santana
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 8-14
>> Ali‘ikai Leonardo Tatsuo Alejandro-Ruiz
>> Pa‘akane King-Ruca Halualani Bright
>> Bennett Kainoa Cavanaugh
>> Kyler Van Chun
>> Ciana Joy Abrazaldo Cueva
>> Chloe Elodie Ka‘apuni Desoto
>> Teressa Aurora Gallagher
>> Reina Khanh Van Huynh
>> Aiden Americus Lacar
>> Clark Huia Lee Loudermik
>> Legend Ikaikaloa Masao Mamiya
>> Charlotte Annalise Martinez
>> Io Mahina Murakami
>> Aiyanah Djanira Pascua
>> Zane Lucas Pacleb Ramiro
>> Andrew James Valencia Ramos
>> Mila Dolores Sorensen Shaw
>> Bowie Roux Smith
>> Olivia Yejin Sohn
>> Ray Michelle Soutome
>> Christopher Ethan Makaio Stansel
>> Henry James Koa Stansel
>> Preston Mitchell Stone
>> Clover Eleeza Sukmanowsky
>> Zoey Mana‘oiolani Tomatani