Brown water advisory issued for Kailua Beach on Oahu

The state Health Department this afternoon issued a brown water advisory for Kailua Beach on Oahu due to heavy rain.

The department “advises beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain.”

After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels, said DOH, which recommends staying out of the water for 48 to 72 hours after rain has stopped, and the beach has received full sunshine.

Additionally, swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond is not advised due to the possibility of contracting leptospirosis — a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.

“If the water is brown, turn around,” said DOH in the advisory.