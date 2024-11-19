Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Brown water advisory issued for Kailua Beach on Oahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

COURTESY DOH

COURTESY DOH

The state Health Department this afternoon issued a brown water advisory for Kailua Beach on Oahu due to heavy rain.

The department “advises beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain.”

After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels, said DOH, which recommends staying out of the water for 48 to 72 hours after rain has stopped, and the beach has received full sunshine.

Additionally, swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond is not advised due to the possibility of contracting leptospirosis — a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.

“If the water is brown, turn around,” said DOH in the advisory.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide