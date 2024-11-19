Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii police ID possible drowning victim at Kealakekua Bay

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER A Hawaii island police vehicle.

Hawaii island police have identified a woman who died last week after a possible drowning in Kealakekua Bay as Lillian McDaniel Konttinen, 29, of Kailua-Kona.

Police said officers responded to the area at 10:24 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 to a report of a possible drowning. Officers learned that a woman, later identified as Konttinen, was found floating face-down in the waters of Kealakekua Bay.

She was reportedly wearing a mask, snorkel, fins, and a wetsuit.

Bystanders pulled her out of the water and onto a paddle board, and immediately began CPR. A nearby boat then picked Konttinen up and brought her to shore, where CPR continued until medics arrived.

The Hawaii Fire Department transported Konttinen to Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

Witnesses of the incident are asked to contact Officer Brant Powers at 808-935-3311 or Brant.Powers@hawaiicounty.gov.

