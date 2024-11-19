Kamala Harris, husband to vacation on Big Island for a week

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost her bid for president, was expected to arrive in Hawaii tonight for a nearly weeklong stay, along with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, media reports say.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed temporary flight restrictions for “VIP Movement” beginning 7:15 p.m. today to noon on Nov. 25 for the areas of Kona and Waimea.

A Harris aide told NBC News that she would be leaving today for a respite in Hawaii, and had delayed her trip if she was needed for votes in the Senate to confirm judges in what could be one last chance to defy Donald Trump “in what could be her last major act in office.”

As president of the Senate, Harris has the constitutional power to provide a a tie-breaking vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said today that she had been told Harris would be available to break judicial ties if needed, NBC said.

Harris won Hawaii’s four electoral votes in the Nov. 5 General Election and received 60.6% of the overall count in the state versus 37.5% for Donald Trump.