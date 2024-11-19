Letter: Climate-change skeptics destroy planet for all

Those who discount the verifiable fact that human activity is causing our Earth to warm often accuse others of being hypocrites if they drive or fly, if they eat meat, if they have children or if they consume nonrenewable resources. However, those who believe anthropogenic climate change is real want to avoid a dystopian future as much as their accusers, and are tackling that possible outcome now instead of waiting until our planetary home is on fire, leaving draconian mandates as the only option.

First and foremost, it has to become a world priority to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

One thing is certain: Luddites among us will negatively impact the lives of those who come after us if they convince the world’s leaders to do nothing.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

