Letter: Give students healthy but palatable choices

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If studies are increasingly showing that a nutritional, balanced meal is an important factor in a student’s ability to learn and focus in school, why are Hawaii public school students still eating their lunches out of cans?

My 12-year-old younger brother is not a picky eater, but he would rather come home hungry than eat the mushy frozen vegetables or the slimy lump of tuna his public school throws onto his lunch tray.

I am by no means saying that public school cafeterias should become organic farms and serve students only non-GMO fruits and vegetables. But it is reasonable to ask that Department of Education officials provide food for students that they themselves would not mind eating every day for lunch.

Emi Toguchi

Manoa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter